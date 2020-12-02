Representatives from the Delta Firefighters’ Charitable Society and local retailers present cheques for $5,000 to Priscilla Belonio from WINGS - Azure Place and Wayne Connorton from the South Delta Starfish Pack program, proceeds from the society’s “We’re in this Together” t-shirt campaign. (Dave Mason/contributed photo)

Delta firefighters t-shirt campaign raises over $11,000

Funds donated to Azure Place transition house, South Delta Starfish Pack program

Delta Firefighters’ Charitable Society donated over $11,000 to two local charities this week, proceeds from a t-shirt fundraiser supported by a number of Delta businesses.

From August through October, the society sold “We’re in this Together” t-shirts at several locations in North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen, including Stir Coffee House, Muddy River Landing, Barnside Brewing, Spectra Reflections of Home, Four Winds Brewing and Petra’s by L’Aromas. The shirts were designed by Indalma Creative, who also did the promotional materials, and printed by Safeguard in Tilbury — all free of charge.

The campaign raised $11,190 over the three months, and on Monday, Nov. 30, Delta Firefighters’ Charitable Society donated $5,000 each to Azure Place, a transition house in North Delta for women and children fleeing domestic violence, and the South Delta Starfish Pack program, which provides at-risk students and their siblings with food to sustain them over the weekend. The remaining $1,190 will be used to help cover some of the cost of the t-shirts themselves.

“It means so much to have the support of the community and really gives us an incredible boost to continue on,” Lorrie Wasyliw, executive director of W.I.N.G.S. (Women in Need Gaining Strength), the organization that runs Azure Place, said in a press release.

“As an essential service, we have continued to provide shelter and support throughout the pandemic to these vulnerable people. It has been quite a significant challenge to meet all the public health protocols and keep both our staff and residents safe — especially right now with the spike in cases — and your generous contribution has gone a long way to lift our spirits at this time.”

— with a file from Grace Kennedy

