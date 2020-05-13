Delta Firefighters student initiative to support school district food security program

Delta firefighters helped staff at North Delta Secondary pack and distribute food hampers for local families in need through the Delta School District’s Food Security Program on Tuesday, May 12. (Note: the people pictured were six feet apart when this photo was taken. Compression caused by the camera lens can make it appear as though they were closer together.) (James Smith photo)

Delta firefighters are encouraging local students to use their creativity to thank those working hard to help others during these challenging times.

On Thursday, May 7, Delta Firefighters Association Local 1763 launched its Creative Students Community Initiative, a charitable endeavour intended to engage Delta students in supporting those in need in their community while also thinking about all the people across many different industries who labour every day to keep everything working during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association’s website.

Based on their age, students have a choice of colouring in “thank you” posters available online at deltafirefighters.com/creativestudents, creating their own original poster, or sending in a written submission explaining who they want to thank and why.

For every submission they receive, Delta Firefighters will make a $10 donation to the Delta School District’s Food Security Program, to a maximum of $10,000. In addition, the contest winners will each receive a $100 gift card to a local business of their choice and have their artwork displayed throughout the city.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to connect with the community and the Delta School District, by recognizing essential workers while giving to those in need. We believe our community is what we make of it,” Mike McMillan, president of Delta Firefighters Association, said in a press release.

“It is our hope, through this community based initiative, that by providing students the opportunity to raise money through their work, they will recognize that they are making a difference in their community and will find ways to give back in the future. The Delta School District Food Security Program is a special reminder of how close-knit the city of Delta truly is.”

Each week, Delta School District child and youth care workers shop, pick up food donations from various organizations, then assemble and distribute food hampers to 175 families in need across the city, while other district staff find innovative ways to help as well — for example, teaching chefs and kitchen staff at various secondary schools, including North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary, create frozen meals for vulnerable families in the community.

READ MORE: Delta School District staff helping feed local families

Unfortunately, Delta superintendent of schools Doug Sheppard, said, the district is seeing that need continue to grow.

“We are so thankful to Delta Firefighters for supporting our Food Security Program in this way,” Sheppard said in press release. “Our firefighters continue to bring hope and connection to Delta. As pillars of our community, they continue to connect those who are able to support those in need. They are important role models and we are extremely grateful for their efforts to encourage students to help people in need in Delta with this initiative.”

Submissions for the Creative Students Community Initiative must be received by June 1, either by emailing creativestudents@deltafirefighters.com or by dropping them off in drop boxes located at select fire halls in North Delta (Hall 5, 11720 64th Ave.), Ladner (Hall 1, 4645 Harvest Dr.) and Tsawwassen (Hall 2, 5416 12th Ave.).

For full contest details, visit deltafirefighters.com/creativestudents.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CommunityDeltafirefighters



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A selection of the posters available for kids nine and under to colour as part of the Delta Firefighters Association’s Creative Students Community Initiative, a charitable endeavour intended to engage Delta students in supporting those in need in their community while also thinking about all the people across many different industries who labour every day to keep everything working during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association’s website. (deltafirefighters.com/creativestudents photos)