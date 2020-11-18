The Delta Firefighters Charitable Society donated $7,315 to KidSport Delta on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the name of retired Battalion Chief Pete Popovich, who passed away unexpectedly in August. (Submitted photo)

Delta firefighters honour late member’s memory with donation to KidSport

$7,315 donation made in the name of retired Battalion Chief Pete Popovich, who passed away in August

Delta Firefighters Charitable Society has donated more than $7,300 to KidSport Delta in honour of a former member who passed away suddenly this past summer.

In August, retired Delta Fire Battalion Chief Pete Popovich passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64, and after his passing, the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society (DFFCS) received numerous donations in his memory.

An active curler and golfer, Popovich’s love of sport inspired the society to forward that money to the Delta chapter of KidSport, a national non-profit organization that provides grants to kids from families facing financial barriers so they can participate in registered sport programs and experience the lifelong benefits of a season of sport.

The money that DFFCS donated in Popovich’s memory will help at least 14 Delta kids continue to play organized sports — or join in for the first time.

“Pete was a sporty, active guy, and we think he would be happy to know that money donated in his memory would support children in Delta playing sports who otherwise may not be able to afford to do so,” DFFCS secretary Kristy Storey said in an email to the Reporter.

The majority of the funds — $5,600 — were raised at a golf tournament held by Popovich’s friends and golfing buddies at the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam.

“The event was brought together quite quickly, so [it was] very impressive that such a large amount was raised,” Storey said.

The rest of the funds came by way of donations made by Popovich’s family members and friends.

KidSport Delta provides grants of up to $500 per eligible child, per year towards sport registration fees. For more information, visit kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/delta or email kidsportdelta@gmail.com.


