Delta firefighters donate $70K over ‘Seven Days of Giving’

Delta firefighters spent the week before Christmas spreading some holiday cheer to local non-profit groups.

After raising more than $50,000 with its Boot Drive campaign Oct. 8-9, the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society decided to donate $10,000 each to seven charities over seven days leading up to Christmas.

“Obviously it’s been an incredibly difficult two years for so many charities and when our committee discussed how we can best support our community, we decided to build on what we did in 2019, but increase the number of charities,” DFFCS secretary Kristy Storey said in an email to the Reporter, referring to when the society donated $50,000 — proceeds from its annual Harvest Festival — to five local charities over five days.

The beneficiaries of the firefighters’ “Seven Days of Giving” campaign were Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC ($5,000 each for North Delta and South Delta), Deltassist, Meals on Wheels ($5,000 each for North Delta and South Delta), Delta Community Living Society, Pony Pals Therapeutic Riding Association, Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), and Azure Place, a transition house in Delta for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Other non-profits and programs supported by the DFFCH in 2021 include Kidsport Delta ($8,500), Muscular Dystrophy Canada ($10,000), BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund ($10,000), a bursary program for graduating Delta students ($3,500), Delta Stroke Recovery Society ($1,500), Variety – The Children’s Charity ($1,500) and the Delta Firefighters’ Healthy Snack Program ($18,000), which is funded by the DFFCH’s payroll deduction program.

For more information about the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society, or to donate, visit deltafirefighters.com/charitable-society.



