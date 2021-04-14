Capt. Reid Martin is leading a team of 14 Delta firefighters on Sunday, April 18 as they each ride 100 kilometres on stationary bikes to raise funds for the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society. (Submitted photo)

Capt. Reid Martin is leading a team of 14 Delta firefighters on Sunday, April 18 as they each ride 100 kilometres on stationary bikes to raise funds for the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society. (Submitted photo)

Delta firefighters cycling 100 km for charity

Virtual fundraiser this Sunday (April 18) to support Delta Firefighters Charitable Society

More than a dozen Delta firefighters are gearing up for a new fundraiser this weekend.

On Sunday (April 18), 14 firefighters will each pedal 100 kilometres on stationary bikes to raise money for the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society.

COVID-19 protocols mean the participants won’t be able to complete the ride together in person, but they will be able to connect virtually during the event.

Leading the team is Capt. Reid Martin, who said the idea to create the virtual charity ride came from a group discussion by the crew at Delta Firehall No. 4 in Boundary Bay.

“We wanted to put an event together that would help raise money for charities in our community and that would be a COVID-friendly,” Martin said.

“The pandemic has been challenging in a number of ways for us as first responders. Participating in this charity ride allows our members to give back to the community while at the same time bond.”

Martin, who has been with Delta Fire & Emergency Services for 25 years, said the most challenging aspect of the 100-kilometre ride will be the mental side.

“It will be approximately three to four hours of riding on a stationary bike, which feels long especially at around the two-hour mark.”

Delta Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society launched a donation page last week (deltafirefighters.com/100k-bike-ride-for-charity), which has already raised over $3,000. The page features photos of all the riders and opportunity for people to “sponsor a rider,”’ or simply donate to the overall event.

“The support we have received for this virtual charity ride has been amazing,” Martin said. “We appreciate everyone’s support and are thankful for the donations that are coming in.”

