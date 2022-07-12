Moving Forward Family Services executive director Gary Thandi (left) receives a cheque for $5,000 from Delta Community Foundation grant chair Ammen Dhillon, DCF president Gail Martin and DCF director Stephanie Gibbs. (submitted photo)

Delta Community Foundation grants $5K to Moving Forward Family Services

Moving Forward offers free short-term, affordable long-term counselling to under-served communities

The Delta Community Foundation has granted Moving Forward Family Services $5,000 to support counselling services for low-income residents.

Moving Forward offers free short-term and affordable long-term counselling options to under-served communities across Canada via in-person, telephone and online platforms. The Surrey-based non-profit welcomes clients to a judgment-free environment where they can get the help they need regardless of age, race, identified gender, financial situation, or location.

“We are really pleased to offer support to much-needed mental health support initiatives in Delta,” Ammen Dhillon, grant chairperson with the Delta Community Foundation, said in a press release.

“Working on the front lines, I have witnessed how the pandemic has deepened our awareness about the impact that our mental health has on our overall well-being. It’s really encouraging to see our community acknowledge the central importance of mental health by allocating more resources towards learning about it and finding new ways to manage it.”

“We are grateful to the Delta Community Foundation for supporting our mission in providing low barrier individual and group counselling, in multiple languages, to low-income residents of Delta,” Gary Thandi, executive director of Moving Forward Family Services, said in a press release.

“Additionally, we look forward to working with our community partners in Delta to ensure we reach as many of those community members as possible.”

To learn more about the services Moving Forward provides, visit movingforward.help.

Delta Community Foundation president Gail Martin said the grant is another example of the diverse and important initiatives the organization supports to make Delta a healthier community.

“We support causes that range from mental health, to food insecurity programs, to BC Guide Dogs. All of these organizations contribute to the wonderful community we live in,” Martin said in a press release.

The Delta Community Foundation is Delta’s “charity for charities,” helping address funding needs for other local non-profit groups. The foundation also administers the Neighbourhood Small Grant program locally, giving grants of up to $500 to individuals and organizations in the community whose goal is to bring the community together.

For more information about funding opportunities through the Delta Community Foundation or to make a donation, visit deltafoundation.org, call 604-839-1465 or email info@deltafoundation.org.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
