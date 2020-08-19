Delta car rally to benefit Reach Society

Reach Society volunteers and families getting ready to participate in Cruising for Clues — A Summer Scavenger Hunt. The event will run Aug. 27-30, 2020. (Submitted photo)

Looking for something to do during the dog days of summer that’s COVID-19 safe?

Reach Child and Youth Development Society has an outdoor, physically-distanced fundraiser planned in Delta called Cruising for Clues — A Summer Scavenger Hunt.

“We thought the idea of a car rally was a great way to create a fun outdoor team/family activity in the safety of your very own personal bubble,” Reach Foundation director Jeff Scott said in a press release. “However, we needed to find a way to maintain the urgency, excitement and competition of the traditional car rally but with the social distancing we need to keep our families safe.”

As a result, organizers have made the decision to do away with the typical group finish area and to hold the event over several days — Thursday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 30. As well, teams will be responsible for tracking their time, items found and progress independently and submitting the results electronically.

“Teams can now participate at a time which suits them best within their comfort zone and results will be reconciled after the event,” Scott said.

Participants can purchase a ticket for any of the dates and cruise for clues in North and South Delta, and the teams who get the most answers correct will be entered into a draw to win the grand prize of backyard BBQ fixings for six from Newmans Fine Foods, including their choice of burgers and their favourite beverages from Four Winds Brewing Company. There will also be two runners up prizes: $50 gift cards for Starbucks and Boca Grande Donut Shop.

Tickets for Cruising for Clues — A Summer Scavenger Hunt cost $30 per vehicle and can be purchased by visiting cruisingforclues.eventbrite.ca. All participants will receive a McDonald’s ice cream cone courtesy of either the Ladner or Tsawwassen McDonald’s restaurant when they show their Eventbrite proof of purchase for the event.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information or to donate, visit reachdevelopment.org.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

