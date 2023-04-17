Delta business owner receives ALS Society award

Sid Keay, owner Ocean Trailers as well as Duncanby Lodge, was presented with the Corporate Sponsor Award at the ALS Society of BC’s Celebration of Volunteerism and Service ceremony on Tuesday, April 11. (ALS Society of BC/submitted photo)

A Delta-based business owner was honoured last week for his philanthropy in support of the ALS Society of British Columbia.

Sid Keay, owner Ocean Trailers as well as Duncanby Lodge (a fishing tourism operation on B.C.’s central coast), was presented with the Corporate Sponsor Award at the society’s Celebration of Volunteerism and Service ceremony on Tuesday, April 11.

“Sid Keay has been a supporter of the ALS Society of BC for decades. His modest personality shies away from public recognition of his humble, generous philanthropy. This award is just a small token of appreciation for everything Sid gives back,” ALS BC executive director Wendy Toyer said in a press release.

Both Duncanby Lodge and Ocean Trailers are presenting sponsors of the ALS Golf Tournament of Hope. In 2022, Ocean Trailers donated $7,500 to the event while Duncanby Lodge contributed an all-inclusive fishing trip for two valued at $11,500.

The two companies are again presenting sponsors for the society’s 15th annual gofl tournament, happening Aug. 18 at Rivershore Estates & Golf Links in Kamloops.

“Two of the finest men I have ever known both fought courageous battles with ALS. The courage they showed was inspiring to all of us who knew George Williams and Kerry Winkler,” Keay said in a press release. “I consider myself blessed to have known each of them. I think of them both daily.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons that carry messages to muscles, resulting in weakness and wasting in the arms, legs, mouth, throat and other body parts. Typically, people with ALS are immobilized within two to five years of their initial diagnosis, and as of yet there is no known cause or cure.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of British Columbia was founded in 1981 by Dr. Andrew Eisen, ALS patients and family members to meet the physical and emotional needs of both people living with ALS and their caregivers. The society’s mission is to cure ALS by funding research, while advocating for and supporting people living with ALS.

For more information, visit alsbc.ca.

