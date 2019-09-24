Delta beer, wine and spirits fundraiser to benefit Reach Society

Second-annual Mingler at the Mills to take place on Saturday, Sept. 28

Four Winds Brewing Adam Mills serves microbrew tastes to guests during the 2018 Mingler at the Mills. (Elaine Taschuk photo)

Tsawwassen Mills is teaming up with the Reach Child and Youth Development Society for an evening of live jazz, fine wine, microbrews, spirit tasters and appetizers benefiting children with special needs.

Mingler at the Mills will feature beer from Four Winds Brewing, Parallel 49 Brewing, Steamworks Brewing and Steel & Oak Brewing, wine from Bremner, Delf Wines, Indigenous World Winery and Select Wines, and spirits provided by Goodridge & Williams Distilling, all paired with bites by presenting food sponsor Boston Pizza.

Saks 5th Avenue fall fashions will be modelled by Reach Foundation directors, and Gabriel Mark Hasselbach will be on hand playing live jazz to round out the evening. As well, there will be quality door prizes and raffles to add to the fun.

Last year’s inaugural event raised for $5,000 Reach Child and Youth Development Society.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the Mingler at the Mills in 2018,” Kristin Bibbs, Reach Society’s development manager, said in a press release. “It is our generous sponsors, amazing volunteers and guests in attendance who made the event the fun, vibrant and successful night that it was.”

The 2019 Mingler at the Mills takes place Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7-9:30 p.m. at promo court 3 in Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen).

Tickets to this year’s event cost $50 and are available online, at Reach’s head office (5050 47th Ave., Delta) and at Tsawwassen Mills guest services.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

