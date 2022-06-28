Delta-based seniors agility program granted $5,000

‘Seniors Can Move’ designed to improve agility, balance, co-ordination, strength of adults 65 and over

The Delta Community Foundation has granted Delta Gymnastics $5,000 to address a gap in funding for the Seniors Can Move program. Pictured, left to right, are Delta Community Foundation director Stephanie Gibbs, Seniors Can Move program co-ordinator Richard Woo, Delta Community Foundation grant chair Ammen Dhillon, Delta Community Foundation president Gail Martin and Delta Gymnastics coach Jennifer Watts. (Submitted photo)

The Delta Community Foundation has granted Delta Gymnastics $5,000 towards its Seniors Can Move program.

The program is designed to improve the agility, balance, co-ordination and strength of adults 65 years of age and older.

“Through games and gentle exercises, we reacquaint seniors with fundamental movement skills they may no longer be practicing due to inactivity, pain, illness or surgery. Walking, marching, throwing, catching and balancing are all done at a pace that is suitable for older adults,” program co-ordinator Richard Woo said in a press release.

The program was designed by Delta Gymnastics in 2018 using a one-time federal grant and was initially only offered to residents of four South Delta seniors’ homes. In July of 2019, the province granted Delta Gymnastics $150,000 to keep the program going and develop a 10-week model to pilot in other communities, allowing the organization to extend the program to North Delta residents in early 2020.

When this funding ended, the Delta Community Foundation was able to step in and help address the gap in funding with a grant, enabling the program to continue.

“The Delta Community Foundation is really pleased to help Delta seniors stay active” grant chairperson Ammen Dhillon said in a press release, “The continuation of this program will help even more seniors stay active and healthy and encourage them to keep moving.”

Foundation president Gail Martin said she understands how vital it is for people to keep active and moving as they age.

“As a senior myself, I get that we need to continue physical activity even if it is at a slower pace than when we were younger,” Martin said in a press release.

“The Delta Community Foundation is pleased that through a grant we are able to help seniors stay active and teach them some preventative measures to ensure that they stay healthy for years to come.”

For more information about the Seniors Can Move program or to register, call 604-943-0460 or visit deltagymnastics.com.

Formerly the Delta Foundation, the Delta Community Foundation is Delta’s “charity for charities,” helping address funding needs for other local non-profit groups. The foundation also administers the Neighbourhood Small Grant program locally, giving grants of up to $500 to individuals and organizations in the community whose goal is to bring the community together.

The foundation is looking to build its capacity to help others in 2022 and beyond, and is accepting donations which it will use to create and administer endowments to support many worthy community organizations that need immediate help and may not have the resources to seek funding elsewhere.

For more information about the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org, call 604-839-1465 or email info@deltafoundation.org.

