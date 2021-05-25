Delta artists donate works for second annual Reach fundraiser

Reach Society’s second annual Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism will run June 13-28

Rod Winning (centre) from the South Delta Artist’s Guild delivers donations for Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s second annual Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism, to be held June 13-28, 2021. Also pictured are Reach Society volunteer Linda Edwards (left) and Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs (right). (Submitted photo)

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is auctioning off work by Delta artists to raise funds for the society’s autism programs.

Beginning on Sunday, June 13, the public can visit reachforbeauty.ca to bid on works of art by renowned local artists and South Delta Artists Guild members Gary Nay, Graham York, Linda Jones and Michael Soltis. Items include original paintings, pottery, photography and wearable art, as well as artisan furniture and household items.

Last year’s inaugural Reach for Beauty: Art Auction for Autism raised $9,275 to support local children with special needs.

This year’s online auction will run through Monday, June 28. Anyone interested in donating items to be auctioned can contact Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs at kristinb@reachchild.org prior to June 10.

“We feel incredibly grateful for the support of both the new and repeat artists who are participating in our 2nd annual Reach for Beauty, and [we are] excited to be showcasing a wonderful variety of artwork to brighten your day” Bibbs said in a press release.

Successful bidders will be able to pick up their art from the Reach Child Development Centre in Ladner (5050 47th Ave.) starting Monday, July 5, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reach Child and Youth Development Society is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing services to children and their families since 1959. Reach currently provides programs and services to over 1,000 children and their families in Delta, Surrey and Langley every year. For more information, visit reachdevelopment.org.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta