Decorated South Surrey home offers Christmas cheer and a chance to do some good

A home on 1500 block of 22 Ave has gone all out this Christmas for their holiday display, which has the added initiative of encouraging residents who visit their home to donate to Sources Food Bank. (Sobia Moman photo) The wooden sign of Santa with reindeer was used in the Netflix film Love Hard that was released last holiday season. (Sobia Moman photo) A home on 1500 block of 22 Ave has gone all out this Christmas for their holiday display, which has the added initiative of encouraging residents who visit their home to donate to Sources Food Bank. (Sobia Moman photo) A new feature this year is the running train that can be seen through a window display. (Sobia Moman photo) A home on 1500 block of 22 Ave has gone all out this Christmas for their holiday display, which has the added initiative of encouraging residents who visit their home to donate to Sources Food Bank. (Sobia Moman photo) Snowmen are displayed at the driveway of the home to greet every visitor who stops by the Fletchers’ home. (Sobia Moman photo)

Believe it or not, the Christmas decoration and light display outside a South Surrey home, at 15499 22 Ave., is a scaled-down version compared to years’ past.

“We’ve cut down. We used to do a portion of this lawn,” Bonnie Fletcher said, pointing to her next-door neighbour’s yard.

The home has been a popular stop for area residents and visitors during the holiday season, as Bonnie and Ken Fletcher cover nearly every inch of their property in festive decor, year after year.

The display features a window allowing visitors to peer into a room with a running train. Additionally, there are several of Santa’s, elves and snowmen on the lawn and drive-way, as well as a Canadian flag atop the roof, a dollhouse and many more pieces, both old and new.

The attraction also serves as a fundraiser for Sources Food Bank, an important feature for almost a decade.

“I’ve kept track from 2013, so from 2013 until last year, we’ve collected just about $48,000 for the food bank,” Bonnie said.

The family gives 100 per cent of donations they receive, Ken said.

One special piece among the thousands is a sign that was scouted by a film crew a couple years ago. The Fletchers agreed to have their “super old” wooden sign used, which appeared “clear as day” in the Netflix movie Love Hard, released in 2021.

“That was our claim to fame,” Bonnie said, laughing.

The most the family has had to worry about with their stand-out decorations is a bit of vandalism after a few neighbourhood kids stole a snowman and broke parts of it. But, the Fletchers got their frosty piece back and still use it despite the damage. “He’s beaten up, but he’s still going,” Ken said.

Ken and Bonnie’s home will be lit up every evening until to Dec. 31, beginning at 5 p.m., with visitors able to walk through the attraction or view it from the roadside.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmasFood BankSurrey