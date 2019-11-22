Debit/credit option added to Salvation Army’s White Rock/Surrey kettle campaign

Annual Christmas fundraiser to run Nov. 23 to Dec. 24

Those on the Semiahmoo Peninsula who traditionally drop a few coins or bills into the iconic Salvation Army Christmas Kettles this time of year may discover they have a new option for giving this season.

Corps Officers Carlos and Eva Galvez were at White Rock City Hall Wednesday to announce that a credit/debit machine will be circulating around the region’s 25 kettle stations throughout the campaign – which launches Saturday (Nov. 23) – for anyone who would prefer to donate via a simple tap.

The addition is “to be able to reach out to those without cash,” Carlos Galvez said.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker gave the first debit donation outside city hall Wednesday afternoon, and is to be among White Rock and Surrey officials helping promote the campaign Saturday morning at the Southpoint Exchange Save-On Foods.

Eva Galvez said the credit/debit machine will make the rounds of Save-On and other key donation locations until Dec. 24.

The local region also includes Langley and Tsawwassen, she said. In all, there will be 25 kettle stations set up throughout, manned by volunteers – including Rotarians, as well as some who have benefited from Salvation Army services – and Salvation Army staff from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eva Galvez said all donations received locally benefit local programs and services including the Salvation Army food bank, as well as children and youth programs.

“It’s going back to the community,” she said. “Everything stays local.”

Donors will also be offered a red ‘bracelet of hope,’ she said.

Last year, the local campaign grossed $161,000.

For those who prefer, donations may also be made online, at www.WhiteRockSA.ca

Volunteers are still needed for the 2019 kettle campaign. To get involved, or for more information, call 604-531-7314.

The White Rock church is located at 15417 Roper St.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Eva Galvez shows the ‘bracelet of hope’ that every donor receives. (Tracy Holmes photo)

