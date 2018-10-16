Death and dying the focus of Surrey group’s two events

Surrey Hospice Society’s annual dove-release event will be held on Nov. 4 this year. (File photo)

A pair of events related to death and dying are on Surrey Hospice Society’s calendar over the next two weeks.

First up is “Body, Mind, Spirit,” a three-hour conference and fundraiser for the organization this Saturday (Oct. 20).

The $25-per-ticket event aims to connect people “with answers as they relate to death and dying,” the organization says in a release.

“We invite the public to join for perspectives of the dying, the afterlife and those who remain. We have brought together the most popular presenters from our annual community forum. All speaking to the different questions around mortality and the mystery to most of us: death.”

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus, at 12666 72 Ave. Keynote speakers are Joan Trinh Pham (a palliative registered nurse), Ross Waddell (founder of Canadian Centre for Death Education) and Cat Webb (an artist and writer who “will uncover the space connecting life and death”).

For tickets and more details, visit surreyhospice.com or call 604-584-7006. Funds raised through ticket sales support the society’s programs and services.

Meanwhile, the group’s annual dove-release event is set for Sunday, Nov. 4 at Bear Creek Park, starting at 9 a.m.

“This is a tremendously moving and healing event for individuals and families having experienced the death of a loved one,” says a post on the society’s website. “In fact, some families come back year after year. This day offers Surrey residents a profound opportunity to access nature and to embrace their community’s outreach and support.”



