Surrey Hospice Society’s annual dove-release event will be held on Nov. 4 this year. (File photo)

Death and dying the focus of Surrey group’s two events

Surrey Hospice Society hosts ‘Body, Mind, Spirit’ conference/fundraiser and its annual dove release

A pair of events related to death and dying are on Surrey Hospice Society’s calendar over the next two weeks.

First up is “Body, Mind, Spirit,” a three-hour conference and fundraiser for the organization this Saturday (Oct. 20).

The $25-per-ticket event aims to connect people “with answers as they relate to death and dying,” the organization says in a release.

“We invite the public to join for perspectives of the dying, the afterlife and those who remain. We have brought together the most popular presenters from our annual community forum. All speaking to the different questions around mortality and the mystery to most of us: death.”

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus, at 12666 72 Ave. Keynote speakers are Joan Trinh Pham (a palliative registered nurse), Ross Waddell (founder of Canadian Centre for Death Education) and Cat Webb (an artist and writer who “will uncover the space connecting life and death”).

For tickets and more details, visit surreyhospice.com or call 604-584-7006. Funds raised through ticket sales support the society’s programs and services.

Meanwhile, the group’s annual dove-release event is set for Sunday, Nov. 4 at Bear Creek Park, starting at 9 a.m.

“This is a tremendously moving and healing event for individuals and families having experienced the death of a loved one,” says a post on the society’s website. “In fact, some families come back year after year. This day offers Surrey residents a profound opportunity to access nature and to embrace their community’s outreach and support.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 17 and beyond

Just Posted

Clover Valley Beer Festival will return to Cloverdale next summer

Organizers announce early bird tickets available for three beer festivals

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 17 and beyond

Halloween gatherings, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly guide for Surrey

CANNABIS: Surrey mayoral candidates talk legalization

Opinions on managing legal marijuana wildly vary among Surrey’s mayoral hopefuls

CANNABIS: No pot shops opening in Surrey anytime soon

‘There’s simply too many questions that need to be answered to ensure we get this right,’ says Surrey’s public safety director

Surrey Fire Service plans three live burns for training purposes

Two burns will be at the same time, third to follow shortly: fire department

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read