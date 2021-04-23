Deadline for Neighbourhood Small Grant submissions extended

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is available to fund events ranging from socially-distanced community meetups; a seed library or any number of virtual events. (Contributed photos)

The deadline to apply for funding through the Neighbourhood Small Grant program has been extended until the end of April.

The province-wide program – which in South Surrey/White Rock is administered by Alexandra Neighbourhood House – offers grants for up to $500, and are aimed at “creative projects” that build community and strengthen resilience; foster community creativity and well-being and alleviate social isolation.

The application process opened in early March.

According to Alexandra Neighbourhood House, which announced the deadline extension via email Friday afternoon, applications already submitted include funding requests for a public garden restoration; an online yoga program; a seed library; a virtual gardening course; an initiative to create and distribute care packages for homeless people in need; science classes for children; a food drive and a neighbourhood yard-decoration party.

This current cycle of grants is for projects that will be completed by the end of November. A fall application period – from Sept. 7 until Nov. 9 – will be held for projects that will be completed by March 15, 2022.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community