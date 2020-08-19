Deadline extended to apply for Delta neighbourhood small grants program

Delta residents can apply for up to $500 in funding for their community projects until Aug 31

With a Neighbourhood Small Grant of $300, residents of a strata corporation in Delta gathered for a beautification work party in July 2019 to install plants and planter boxes, then hold a community barbecue and bocce tournament. (Submitted photo)

The Delta Foundation has extended the deadline for residents to apply for a neighbourhood small grant.

The foundation has changed the deadline to apply for the annual Neighbourhood Small Grant (NSG) program to Monday, Aug. 31 and updated the application guidelines to help ease social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, new this year, the Delta Foundation, in partnership with the Vancouver Foundation, has created the new Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants program (RNSG). Similar to the regular program, the RNSG program provides grants of up to $500 for projects that connect people socially or involve sharing skills or talents with each other.

“We’re asking project leaders to think outside the box and create new ways to connect with their neighbours and community,” Jennifer Graham, NSG community coordinator for the Delta Foundation, said in a press release. “It’s about sharing your skills, talents, expertise and kindness with your neighbours, so we can get through these challenging times together.”

Delta residents can apply for up to $500 in funding for their community projects until Aug 31. These projects must comply with all public health guidelines, including physical distancing and current restrictions on social gatherings. Applicants have the option to apply with a neighbour — with the proper physical distancing protocols in place — or to lead a project on their own or with family members.

Applications can be submitted online at neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca.

To date, the Delta Foundation has granted $3,857 for 11 neighbour-led projects during the pandemic, including the Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show, #WeLoveDelta Canada Day celebration boxes, North Delta Rocks, Neighbourhood Love for Literacy, Back(pack) to School and Community Garden Music Wall. Project stories can be found on the Neighbourhood Small Grants — Delta Facebook page (@nsgdelta).

In 2019, with funding from the Vancouver Foundation and administrative support from the City of Delta, 15 projects throughout Delta received funding of between $50 and $500. Projects included a family clothing swap, social block parties, educational workshops, beautification work parties, a community shoreline cleanup and several other projects that brought friends and neighbours together to complete a project, or just get to know each other and have fun.

For more information on the Neighbourhood Small Grants program, visit neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca or contact Jennifer Graham at jennifer.graham@deltafoundation.org.



