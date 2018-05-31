The Honeybee Centre will host a Day of the Honeybee event on June 2. The free event will include workshops and demonstrations by Honeybee Centre staff. (Contributed photo)

Day of the Honeybee returns to Cloverdale this Saturday

Free, family friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Honeybee Centre

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Centre will host its annual Day of the Honeybee event on Saturday, June 2.

The free, family friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the centre, and will bring in a variety of entertainment and learning opportunities.

Honeybee Centre staff will be doing storytelling and workshops in the facility’s classroom, beekeeping demonstrations in the yard, face painting, crafts and more.

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding program, which raises owls and birds of prey, will be there, as will the Surrey Youth Stewardship Squad. Author Shawn Thorn will read his children’s book “Don’t Tease Mr. Beeze.”

Propolis Tea Company Hunters Garden Centre will lead a planting activity, and bee-friendly plants will be for sale.

Oh Sweet Day Bakery and Propolis Tea Company will be on hand with baked goods and beverages. The Honeybee Centre will be giving out free hot dogs, and honey samples will be available in store.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street. For more information on the centre, or its upcoming event, visit honeybeecentre.com.

Previous story
North Delta art market coming back for 8th year

Just Posted

Day of the Honeybee returns to Cloverdale this Saturday

Free, family friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Honeybee Centre

Surrey’s Biofuel Facility wins national innovation award

Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators award given to projects that have a ‘significant and positive impact on the environment’

Former Triton, Blue Jay remembered by baseball community

Jonathan Côté passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer

Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

Martin has served on Surrey City Council since 2005

Shakespeare’s ‘Dream’ story brought to Surrey stage by Coastal City Ballet

Brazil-born dancer ‘so blessed to have the chance to do this again,’ at Surrey Arts Centre

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

Crews battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read