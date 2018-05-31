Day of the Honeybee returns to Cloverdale this Saturday

Free, family friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Honeybee Centre

The Honeybee Centre will host a Day of the Honeybee event on June 2. The free event will include workshops and demonstrations by Honeybee Centre staff. (Contributed photo)

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Centre will host its annual Day of the Honeybee event on Saturday, June 2.

The free, family friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the centre, and will bring in a variety of entertainment and learning opportunities.

Honeybee Centre staff will be doing storytelling and workshops in the facility’s classroom, beekeeping demonstrations in the yard, face painting, crafts and more.

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding program, which raises owls and birds of prey, will be there, as will the Surrey Youth Stewardship Squad. Author Shawn Thorn will read his children’s book “Don’t Tease Mr. Beeze.”

Propolis Tea Company Hunters Garden Centre will lead a planting activity, and bee-friendly plants will be for sale.

Oh Sweet Day Bakery and Propolis Tea Company will be on hand with baked goods and beverages. The Honeybee Centre will be giving out free hot dogs, and honey samples will be available in store.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street. For more information on the centre, or its upcoming event, visit honeybeecentre.com.