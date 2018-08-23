This year’s South Surrey Terry Fox Run is set for Sept. 16 at South Surrey Athletic Park. (File photo)

Date set for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

Annual fundraiser set for Sept. 16 at South Surrey Athletic Park

The run will go on, after all.

A month after the Terry Fox Foundation put out a call for volunteer organizers to help keep the South Surrey run afloat, the 2018 event is officially green lit.

This year’s fundraising run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16 at South Surrey Athletic Park, with the start line near the Rotary Fieldhouse. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the run itself begins at 9 a.m.

Participants can run, walk or bike either a 1.6- or six-km route.

“We recognize the limitless potential South Surrey has to reach the public, recruit new volunteers and help us build on the $750 million already raised for cancer research worldwide, in Terry’s name,” Serena Meister, recruitment and promotions assistant with the Terry Fox Foundation, wrote in an email to Peace Arch News.

According to the foundation, the South Surrey run has raised $214,000 for cancer research since first being staged in 1986.

For more information, visit www.terryfox.org

