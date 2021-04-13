Cruise For Your Cause to benefit Sources food bank

Car enthusiasts set to cruise through South Surrey and White Rock on April 24

A group of car enthusiasts are set to cruise through the Semiahmoo Peninsula – as well as other Lower Mainland communities – while raising money for local food banks.

On April 24, Cruise for Your Cause is set to roll through town as part of the 10th anniversary of the event, and the 200-km route will raise funds for 10 different food banks, including Sources’ Food Bank in White Rock/South Surrey.

“As a car community, we support all of the hard work that the volunteers and staff have been providing to their communities throughout this pandemic affecting us all this past year,” event organizer Travis Bowering told Peace Arch News in an email.

Bowering said on the day of the event, they’ll be encouraging residents to donate to their local food banks. Each food bank on the event’s list will have one- to two-hour time-slots where donations can be dropped off in a drive-thru, COVID-19 safe fashion, he noted.

Cruise for Your Cause is a memorial ride for Larry Bowering, a lifelong car enthusiast.

