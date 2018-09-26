Crescent Park Annex. (Surrey School District photo)

Crescent Park Annex celebrates a century

Event planned Sept. 29

The Crescent Park Annex (2440 124 St.) is celebrating a century.

Home to “so many childhood memories,” the facility has been used as a gathering place, a place of education and a place to build friendships for more than 100 years.

“Generations have crossed through its doors in search of knowledge, friendship and belonging,” an announcement states on the event website.

The building is the earliest surviving school in the Ocean Park neighbourhood, and the one-room schoolhouse was built on land donated by pioneer Benjamin Stevenson.

“In 1948, when Crescent Park School was constructed nearby to accommodate the expanding community, Crescent Park Annex became a secondary teaching site for grade one. It continues to operate as a classroom and schoolyard for kindergarten students and remains a landmark in the neighbourhood,” the event website states.

A celebration will be held Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Annex.

Meal orders for the event can be made here.

