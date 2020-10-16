Couple desperate to find stolen urn

Matt McGarva is desperate to find the ashes of his best friend Craig Lilly (pictured) after an urn containing Lilly’s remains (left) was stolen on Thanksgiving Day. (Images: Facebook/file)

A Cloverdale couple has lost something sacred.

When Brooke Ludolph and Matt McGarva went out on Thanksgiving Day, their house was robbed.

“Monday evening while we were out, our house and garage in Cloverdale were broken into,” Ludolph wrote in a post on Facebook. “Almost all of our possessions were taken. Big items, little items, tools, moving boxes still unpacked. Everything.”

And while the shock of being robbed of personal belongings is hard enough to endure, Ludolph wrote they only wanted one thing back: an urn containing McGarva’s best friend’s ashes.

“This box is of no value to the people who took it, so I am asking everyone to keep an eye out for us,” Ludolph wrote. “We are putting our faith in the community, looking for a needle in a haystack, and hoping to find success through the power of social media.”

The stolen urn, a 3-inch x 3-inch cube, holds the remains of 23-year-old Craig Lilly. Lilly was killed in 2014 on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

Hi Facebook friends, and anyone in the Surrey/Langley/Maple Ridge/Delta area

Im hoping for a miracle here. Please…

Posted by Brooke Ludolph on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

“We just want Craig returned, no questions asked,” Ludolph added. “RCMP have told us that most likely these sentimental items will be discarded on the side of the road, in parks, pathways, etc.”

In the post Ludolph asked everyone in Surrey, Langley, Delta, and Maple Ridge for help in spotting the urn.

“Please, please, please keep an eye out for this box that holds a very special person to us,” she asked. “I’m hoping for a miracle here.”


Most Read