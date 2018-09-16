Cops for Cancer visits White Rock on Tuesday

White Rock RCMP Const. Carly Godlien will have 18-inches of her hair cut

White Rock RCMP Const. Carly Godlien will be getting a haircut Tuesday, and it’s all for a good cause.

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley will make a stop at the White Rock RCMP detatchment (15299 Pacific Ave.) at 3:30 p.m. where Godlien, a Tour de Valley team member, will have 18-inches of her hair cut. Her hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids BC.

Announced in a press release Friday, the detatchment says everyone from the community is welcome to attend and cheer on the cyclists.

Money raised goes to pediatric cancer research and to support children living with cancer.

To support Godlien’s efforts, click here.

Godlien has raised more than $19,000.