Cops for Cancer to roll through White Rock and Surrey Sept. 24

Tour de Valley is raising funds to support children with cancer

The streets of White Rock and Surrey will be abuzz with activity Friday (Sept. 24), as cyclists in the 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley pay a visit.

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents are encouraged to turn out to the city’s RCMP detachment, at 15299 Pacific Ave., at 8:20 a.m. to show their support for the team, which is raising money “to increase survival rates and support children living with cancer and their families.”

“Everyone in the community is invited to come cheer on our riders!” a news release states.

Those riders – close to two dozen in all – include White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer, as well as Surrey RCMP Consts. Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon.

Combined, the Tour de Valley team has raised – as of Sept. 20 – just over $100,000. Of that, Team Surrey has raised $13,969 and Dyer has raised $5,760.

Anyone wishing to help boost those amounts may do so at support.cancer.ca

Friday’s visit will include photo opportunities with the cyclists. Those planning to attend are reminded to wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

On Friday morning, the cyclists will leave White Rock and continue to sites in Surrey including Khalsa School Newton, Surrey RCMP headquarters, Applewood Kia car dealership, Holy Cross Regional High School, St. Matthew’s Elementary, Blackwood Printers and Bell Performing Arts Centre, where a closing ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m.


