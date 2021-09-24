Cops for Cancer riders roll through White Rock, Surrey

The 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley pose for a group shot outside the White Rock RCMP detachment Friday (Sept. 24). (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley riders rolled through White Rock and Surrey this morning (Friday, Sept. 24), greeted by cheers and sirens as they pressed on through the last legs of their five-day tour.

Thank you to all the riders and support team for your stop at the #WhiteRock detachment this morning. Thank you Cst. Dyer for representing White Rock and working hard to raise funds for #copsforcancer @cancersociety@cancersocietybc pic.twitter.com/Sl9NOukyiP — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) September 24, 2021

What an exhilarating and emotional ride! Happy to see our riders start their final ride day at Surrey detachment this morning. So proud of their hard work and a huge thank you to everyone who has supported them in their cause! @tourdevalley pic.twitter.com/ulmzmVwJX8 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 24, 2021

The team – with close to two dozen riders – includes White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer, as well as Surrey RCMP Consts. Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon.

Each rider on the tour completes the trek for a child, whose name they carry on their bike over the course of the journey.

As of Sept. 24, the Tour de Valley Riders had raised nearly $103,000 in support of pediatric cancer research and children living with cancer.

Since its launch in 1997 – the event was started by one police officer – Cops for Cancer has raised almost $48 million “to increase survival rates and support children living with cancer and their families.”

