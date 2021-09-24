The 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley pose for a group shot outside the White Rock RCMP detachment Friday (Sept. 24). (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

The 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley pose for a group shot outside the White Rock RCMP detachment Friday (Sept. 24). (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Cops for Cancer riders roll through White Rock, Surrey

Tour de Valley team raised more than $100,000

Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley riders rolled through White Rock and Surrey this morning (Friday, Sept. 24), greeted by cheers and sirens as they pressed on through the last legs of their five-day tour.

The team – with close to two dozen riders – includes White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer, as well as Surrey RCMP Consts. Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon.

Each rider on the tour completes the trek for a child, whose name they carry on their bike over the course of the journey.

READ MORE: White Rock officer putting the gears to pediatric cancer

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP’s Cops for Cancer team raising money with online auction of 51 lots

As of Sept. 24, the Tour de Valley Riders had raised nearly $103,000 in support of pediatric cancer research and children living with cancer.

Since its launch in 1997 – the event was started by one police officer – Cops for Cancer has raised almost $48 million “to increase survival rates and support children living with cancer and their families.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Cops for CancerRCMPWhite Rock

Previous story
Surrey Arts & Culture Award finalists named for Ambassador, Music, Innovation, Legacy
Next story
Cloverdale’s annual Clovie Awards silent auction returns

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
King returns to Surrey, New West stages in Coward comedy ‘Blithe Spirit’ this October

The 2021 Clovies awards, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, will be held in November. The Clovie Awards’ silent auction kicks off Oct. 1. (Image via Chamber)
Cloverdale’s annual Clovie Awards silent auction returns

John Aldag was surrounded by supporters at his post-election event in Surrey, as he looked poised to win the Cloverdale-Langley City riding for the Liberals. After mail-in ballots were counted, Aldag won the riding with 39.2 per cent of the votes. (Photo: Matthew Claxton)
John Aldag officially elected in Cloverdale-Langley City

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. About a million people voted by mail in this election. (Black Press Media files)
Voter turnout low in Langley ridings, across Canada