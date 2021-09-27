2021 Cops For Cancer “Tour de Valley” riders pose for a finish-line photo at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Sept. 24. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Cops for Cancer cyclists finish five-day ride in Surrey with $190K raised, more to come

Each rider raises a minimum of $4,000 to participate in the annual Tour de Valley event

Seventeen Fraser Valley-area cyclists with this year’s Cops for Cancer fundraising team finished their five-day ride in Surrey on Friday (Sept. 24).

With police motorcycle escort, the riders rolled to the Sullivan Heights Secondary parking lot after pedalling between 70 and 90 kilometres a day, starting in Delta and continuing through Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, White Rock and Surrey.

Each rider raises a minimum of $4,000 to participate, with a team goal of $250,000. So far, $190,000 has been raised by the team, with more to come from school groups who got involved in the fundraising.

Now in its 22nd year, the Tour de Valley aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research and also Camp Goodtimes, a retreat for kids battling the disease. Donations are welcomed at copsforcancer.ca.

The Surrey RCMP cycling team this year included constables Hwan Lee, Martine Bembenek, Trish Douglas and Leandre Melançon.

At Friday’s final stop, the riders were greeted by Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Brian Edwards and Supt. Bruce Singer.

Planning for next year’s ride starts in just a couple of weeks, thanks to the work of a dedicated support crew.


RCMP Supt. Bruce Singer speaks during Cops for Cancer final stop at Surrey's Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Sept. 24. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
