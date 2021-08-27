‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to benefit women’s shelters, transition homes

Aug. 29 event aims to collect everything from toiletries to household items at Aug. 29 event

A donation drive organized by the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative was held in Surrey last year. Lise van Ameron, left, and Katherine Gray, were among volunteers. (Lauren Collins photo)

A donation drive to support Lower Mainland women’s shelters, transition homes and anti-violence organizations is set for this Sunday (Aug. 29) in South Surrey.

The no-contact drive, organized by Community Women’s Initiative, is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration, 102-18651 52 Ave., a news release states.

Community Women’s Initiative is a student-led organization of UBC medical students that evolved from the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative, and this weekend’s drive follows a “very successful” event held last year with the City of Surrey, the release adds.

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to help women in need

Items sought this time around include toiletries, women’s and children’s clothing, household items, food, toys and art supplies. A majority of shelters have indicated a particular need for feminine hygiene products and clothing, according to information on the organization’s website.

It’s asked that only new items be dropped off.

Two other drop-off location options on Sunday are in Vancouver (505 Burrard St.) and Coquitlam (1299 Pinetree Way).

For the full wish list, visit communitywomensinitiative.com/item-drive

