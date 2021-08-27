A donation drive organized by the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative was held in Surrey last year. Lise van Ameron, left, and Katherine Gray, were among volunteers. (Lauren Collins photo)

A donation drive organized by the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative was held in Surrey last year. Lise van Ameron, left, and Katherine Gray, were among volunteers. (Lauren Collins photo)

‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to benefit women’s shelters, transition homes

Aug. 29 event aims to collect everything from toiletries to household items at Aug. 29 event

A donation drive to support Lower Mainland women’s shelters, transition homes and anti-violence organizations is set for this Sunday (Aug. 29) in South Surrey.

The no-contact drive, organized by Community Women’s Initiative, is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration, 102-18651 52 Ave., a news release states.

Community Women’s Initiative is a student-led organization of UBC medical students that evolved from the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative, and this weekend’s drive follows a “very successful” event held last year with the City of Surrey, the release adds.

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to help women in need

Items sought this time around include toiletries, women’s and children’s clothing, household items, food, toys and art supplies. A majority of shelters have indicated a particular need for feminine hygiene products and clothing, according to information on the organization’s website.

It’s asked that only new items be dropped off.

Two other drop-off location options on Sunday are in Vancouver (505 Burrard St.) and Coquitlam (1299 Pinetree Way).

For the full wish list, visit communitywomensinitiative.com/item-drive


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Charity and DonationsSurrey

Previous story
New echo ultrasound services available at Delta Hospital

Just Posted

Video of an online “Emergency” performance during Vancouver’s Powell Street Festival last year. (YouTube photo)
A dance of ‘anxious experiences in public washrooms’ at Surrey event Sept. 10

As of Friday, Aug. 27, there are six candidates vying to be Delta’s next MP: (clockwise, from top-left) Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party), Monika Dean (NDP), Jeremy Smith (Green Party), Paul Tarasenko (People’s Party of Canada), Hong Yan Pan (independent) and Garry Shearer (Conservative Party).
Six running for Delta MP as nomination deadline looms

The Surrey Board of Trade has donated $10,000 to the Surrey school district’s meal program. (Submitted photo: SBOT)
Surrey business group donates $10K for schools’ breakfast program

A moment after a teenage girl dropped off flowers and a personalized note Monday afternoon, a beam of light filtered through the tree branches where Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed early Saturday morning. The loss has been felt across the City of Surrey and North American hockey community. (Aaron Hinks photo)
High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say