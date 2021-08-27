‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to benefit women’s shelters, transition homes

A donation drive to support Lower Mainland women’s shelters, transition homes and anti-violence organizations is set for this Sunday (Aug. 29) in South Surrey.
The no-contact drive, organized by Community Women’s Initiative, is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration, 102-18651 52 Ave., a news release states.
Community Women’s Initiative is a student-led organization of UBC medical students that evolved from the COVID-19 Women’s Initiative, and this weekend’s drive follows a “very successful” event held last year with the City of Surrey, the release adds.
Items sought this time around include toiletries, women’s and children’s clothing, household items, food, toys and art supplies. A majority of shelters have indicated a particular need for feminine hygiene products and clothing, according to information on the organization’s website.
It’s asked that only new items be dropped off.
Two other drop-off location options on Sunday are in Vancouver (505 Burrard St.) and Coquitlam (1299 Pinetree Way).
For the full wish list, visit communitywomensinitiative.com/item-drive
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
