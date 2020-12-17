Community to pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Sullivan Heights community is planning to come together Thursday evening to honour a Surrey mom who was killed earlier this week by a runaway cargo van.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15), police were called to the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue after a pedestrian was hit by an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it stuck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was cooperating with police.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

The intersection is near Sullivan Heights Secondary and Goldstone Park Elementary.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

According to a local Facebook group, members of the surrounding community are planning to go to the intersection Thursday (Dec. 17) around 4 p.m. to place flowers in memory of the mom.

There are also reports of a GoFundMe being set up for the family.

– With files from Tracy Holmes, Tom Zytaruk

