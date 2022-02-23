Community Kitchen on pace to reach fundraising goal

Kitchen seeking to raise $200K during Coldest Night of the Year charity walk

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event in 2020. This year’s event will be basically back to normal say organizers. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has found great success fundraising for Coldest Night of the Year.

The annual event is a charity walk held simultaneously in communities across Canada. This year, it’s being held on Feb. 26 and it’s the Community Kitchen’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Each year charities set a fundraising goal and supporters and volunteers then work like mad to try and achieve it.

So far, the Community Kitchen has raised 82 per cent of their $200,000 goal. That works out to be $164,451 and they still have a few days to go.

As of Feb. 23, more than 60 teams and more than 375 individuals had contributed to the ever-rising amount of donation dollars.

By publication time, the top ten individual donors had raised thousands: 1.) Markus Kaulius on team Magnum Nutraceuticals, $6,250; 2.) Joan Kroeger on team Cirque du Sore Legs for CCK, $6,115; 3.) David Glasstetter on team Cloverdale Community Kitchen Volunteers, $5,080; 4.) Christine Hildebrandt on team Coast Hills Cruisers, $4,710; 5.) Linda Wing on team The Hopeful Wanderers, $3,750; 6.) Jim Heuving on team Walking with Hope, $3,089; 7.) Evan Luu on team Magnum Nutraceuticals, $3,000; 8.) Lynne Kirk on team Cirque du Sore Legs for CCK, $2,850; 9.) Roland Finkbeiner on team Crossridge Church, $2,820; and 10.) Matthew Campbell on team Get your walking Shoes On!, $2,650.

The top ten teams had raised more than $83,000 by Feb. 23: Magnum Nutraceuticals, The Hopeful Wanderers, Cirque du Sore Legs for CCK, Cloverdale Community Kitchen Volunteers, Coast Hills Cruisers, Westwinds Winded Walkers, BC PLANT HEALTH CARE, WALKING With ANGELS, Crossridge Church, and Peace Portal Alliance.

“Coldest Night” sees thousands of people take part in more than 100 communities across Canada.

In Cloverdale, Community Kitchen director Matthew Campbell is asking all walkers to personally check-in to participate in the in-person event on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Check-in will take place from 1 – 4 p.m. at CCK. Walkers will then proceed along routes through Cloverdale.

This is Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s ninth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year.

CCK is also still hoping to attract more sponsors. Sponsors who’ve already signed on include: Katronis Real Estate Team, Peak Construction Group. , MacMillan Tucker Law Office, ESC Automation, Heritage Steel Sales Ltd., Cloverdale BIA, Midvalley Rebar Ltd., Tree of Life, Envision Financial Cloverdale, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Sugar’d Cloverdale, Atkinson Landscaping, Orion Construction, and RR Plett Trucking.

Anyone who wants to sign up to support Coldest Night can register by visiting cnoy.org/register.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has been serving Cloverdale for more than 10 years. They are located at 5337 180th Street. For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.



