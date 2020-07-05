Community fruit harvest program returns to Surrey, White Rock

Sources will send a team to harvest fruit trees, so less goes to waste

As a way to ensure good produce doesn’t go to waste, Sources announced the return of its Food Hub Community Harvest program in the Surrey and White Rock area.

The program sends a team of vetted volunteers to harvest unwanted or leftover crops left on fruit trees on residential properties.

Harvested produce is shared between the tree owner, team of volunteers, the Sources Food Banks or other local charities in need.

SEE ALSO: Surrey food hub wants fewer scraps at landfill, more food on the table

“Our community harvest program prevents good food from being wasted,” Denise Darrell, executive director of community services at Sources, said in a news release. “We’ve received calls from residents who aren’t able to harvest their own fruit, as well as from people who just have more than they can use.”

Darrell added that Sources will take precautions due to COVID-19, including limiting the group sizes to a maximum of five, sanitize all equipment before and after harvest, provide PPE to all volunteers and conduct a safety briefing before each harvest.

Fruit tree owners are requested to contact Sources well in advance of their fruit coming to ripe, as it takes about a week to organize a harvest.

Both tree owners and interested volunteers can register by clicking ‘Community Harvest Program’ at https://www.sourcesbc.ca/our-services/food-hub. For more information, call 604-596-0973 or email foodhub@sourcesbc.ca