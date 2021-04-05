Sheba, 16, wandered out of her family’s Ocean Park yard at approximately 8:30 p.m. Despite extensive searches in the days since, she has still not been located. (Contributed photos)

Sheba, 16, wandered out of her family’s Ocean Park yard at approximately 8:30 p.m. Despite extensive searches in the days since, she has still not been located. (Contributed photos)

Community effort underway to locate senior dog missing in South Surrey

With no new leads, search for nearly blind and quite deaf dog ‘at a standstill’

There’s a community effort afoot in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood to locate a senior dog missing since 8:30 p.m. April 1, and the response has warmed owner Sherri Storoshenko’s heart.

“The support’s been amazing,” Storoshenko said Monday, of the number of people who have been out looking for 16-year-old Sheba – who is nearly blind and quite deaf – or helping spread word of her plight.

“I spent Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday walking around, handing out flyers, calling vets and bylaws. The fact that they just knew she was a senior dog in the neighbourhood was more than enough for them to go out and search.

“Throughout the weekend, everyone I stopped would say they were looking for her.”

But, “I’m just getting exhausted and defeated. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Sheba, a lab-pitbull mix who came into Storoshenko’s life at the age of eight weeks, wandered out of the yard while the family, who lives near 15A Avenue and 128 Street, was getting ready to go camping. Sheba and her son, 14-year-old Diablo, managed to wedge open the gate, Storoshenko said, but while Diablo chose to hop into the family vehicle, for some reason, Sheba ventured out.

It’s the first time Sheba has wandered off, Storoshenko said, and with no new sightings, “as the days go by, I’m getting quite worried.”

Diablo, she said, is “devastated.”

Al Maclellan of Petsearchers said Monday that he was recruited by the family on April 2, and the search so far has included scouring the nearby cliffs – including with a drone and bloodhounds – and neighbourhood for hours at a time.

READ MORE: Surrey-based dog tracker, bloodhounds to search for lost Labradoodle in Princeton

But with no new leads, “we’re kind of at a standstill,” Maclellan said.

Maclellan, a South Surrey resident himself, said he started his business after his own dog got lost during a storm. Back then, “there was nobody to help you,” he said.

He said he hasn’t given up on the search for Sheba, but “at a certain point, you have to wait for a break in the case.”

Storoshenko said she is feeling “pretty helpless,” but she’s also “not ready to give up.”

She’s hopeful people will continue to keep an eye out for Sheba – including checking their own yards and reviewing home-surveillance footage – and contact her at 778-869-7079 or Maclellan at 604-825-6913 if they see or find anything that could help bring her home.

Sheba is black with white paws, chest and face, and has a cyst on her left eyelid as well as a mass on her side. While her hearing is impaired, she responds to clapping and treats, Storoshenko said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DogsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
We Love Delta holiday campaign nets $4,600 for Reach Society

Just Posted

Alberta RCMP arrested Clayton Heights woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Clayton woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Sheba, 16, wandered out of her family’s Ocean Park yard at approximately 8:30 p.m. Despite extensive searches in the days since, she has still not been located. (Contributed photos)
Community effort underway to locate senior dog missing in South Surrey

With no new leads, search for nearly blind and quite deaf dog ‘at a standstill’

Lung transplant recipient Larry Worfolk, right, with his 11-year-old grandson, Joshua. (submitted photo)
‘Take two minutes’: Surrey lung transplant recipient encourages organ donation, as he’s done

Green Shirt Day is April 7, in honour of Humboldt hockey player

Christian Fitzgerald and his Surrey Eagles teammates scored a 5-1 win over the Coquitlam Express Friday, in the opening game of the BCHL’s 2021 hub season. (Damon James photo)
Surrey Eagles derail Express to win first game of BCHL’s ‘hub season’

Eagles followed up with 5-2 loss to Powell River Kings Sunday in Burnaby

Neeraj Walia helps operate the Guru Nanak Food Bank in Surrey. (submitted photo)
For Vaisakhi, drive-thru donations sought at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Food Bank

Event set for Saturday, April 10

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Vancouver Giants fought Prince George Cougars to a standstill in Kamloops on Sunday, April 4, winning 1-0 in the third round of a shootout (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Most Read