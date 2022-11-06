Community dialogue event on overdose prevention planned for Semiahmoo Peninsula

The event will be on Dec. 1 at the White Rock Community Centre

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Engaging in meaningful conversation about overdose prevention is the goal of South Surrey/White Rock Community Action Team’s upcoming event.

As the overdose crisis persists in B.C., a group of Semiahmoo Peninsula’s advocates for overdose prevention and safe drug supply are organizing an event for residents to learn more about the crisis and share ideas towards a solution.

There will be eight tables at the event, each with a different topic under the umbrella of substance use. A panel of individuals will be at each table who all have varying perspectives. Throughout the course of the event, participants will get to engage in dialogue with three separate tables.

“Too often, difficult and complex topics become mired in polarizing debate that tends not to result in generating constructive solutions or compassionate and effective ways of engaging people who use substances to reduce harms and expand possibilities for their lives,” said George Passmore, co-chair of the CAT team and manager of counselling and substance use services at Sources.

The Community Action Team has invited newly elected municipal leaders to join the community and be a part of the discussion to develop social wellness in South Surrey and White Rock.

The community dialogue event on substance use and overdose prevention will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre. To register for the free event, go to eventbrite.ca or email tidesofchange@sourcesbc.ca

