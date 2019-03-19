White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

Committee struck to fundraise for White Rock pier repairs

Target of $2 million set for two-year period

A community committee to raise funds toward repair and refurbishment of White Rock’s pier held its first meeting March 5.

Made up of movers and shakers in both business and community organizations, and advised by city staff, the committee set a target of raising $2 million over two years – in donations from the public, local businesses and the corporate sector – as a grass-roots contribution to the costs of the project.

The committee is chaired by TD Canada Trust White Rock branch manager Bob Bezubiak, who said he has heard from many residents since the pier was seriously damaged during the Dec. 20 windstorm, offering help and wanting to make financial donations to a pier-restoration fund.

“The pier is what brings everybody together,” Bezubiak commented. “It is what makes this community flourish and survive.”

City financial services director Sandra Kurylo told members of the new committee that costs will also be met out of the city budget, out of insurance the city had on the pier and, hopefully, out of infrastructure and emergency grants applied for from both the federal and provincial governments, but not yet confirmed.

Overall cost of rebuilding the pier to contemporary construction standards has been estimated at around $16 million, she said, while the city has earmarked some $4.5 million for repairs this year to replace sections washed away or seriously compromised by storm damage.

The meeting acknowledged the leadership of the White Rock Youth Ambassadors, who organized a GoFundMe page for repairs almost as soon as the extent of damage to the pier was known.

That initiative, which has also been assisted by the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, will remain an integral part of the committee, members agreed, and the GoFundMe page will continue, to capture those inclined to contribute online.

But after extensive discussion of setting up a new account for collecting funds, it was decided that the best vehicle for community contributions remains cheques payable to the City of White Rock – identified specifically as pier donations – for which Kurylo said she will establish a separate category in city accounts.

The committee also includes Norman Stowe, managing partner of the Pace Group, representing Landmark Properties; Debbie Ward of the White Rock Youth Ambassador program; Ritu Khanna, executive director of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce; Alex Nixon, executive director of the White Rock BIA, real estate agents Morley Myren and Al Hippsley (both of Re/Max); and Peninsula business entrepreneur Peter Hu.

 

White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

File photo A committee put together in order to raise funds to repair White Rock’s pier – which was severely damaged during a violent windstorm on Dec. 20, 2018 – had its first meeting on March 5.

Previous story
‘Powerful’ Punjabi youth writing contest lauded in Surrey
Next story
Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Just Posted

Surrey Board of Trade wants ‘interface’ with expert housing panel

Panel to examine trends in renting and owning toward improving access to affordable housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

B.C. poverty reduction strategy unveiled in Surrey

The plan is designed to lift 140,000 people — 50,000 children among them — out of poverty

Surrey seniors the focus of Active Aging Resource Fair on Saturday

Third annual event brings workshops, entertainment and more to Guildford Recreation Centre

CBSA warns of delays at South Surrey border

Infrastructure upgrading means lane closures likely, especially March 20-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read