Coldest Night of the Year returns this weekend

Virtual event will include individual walks, online fun, games and prizes

Sources’ Coldest Night of the Year returns to the Semiahmoo Peninsula this weekend, and the icy temperatures the region has experienced over the past few nights serve as a perfect reminder of why this event is held each winter.

Money raised during this year’s virtual event, will help fund Sources’ homeless prevention efforts and rent bank, as well as its food bank and counselling services.

While the cause is a serious one, the event itself promises to be a real ‘Kahoot.’

During a virtual opening ceremony held over Zoom between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, there will be an interactive game of trivia (Kahoot), as well as prizes and draws.

The main event, Walk Day, is Saturday, Feb. 26, with participants walking any route they like at a time of their choosing.

A warm-up video is available to help walkers limber up before they head out into the cold.

A Walk-Day scavenger hunt will have one lucky participant kicking up their heels in a new pair of shoes, after they receive a $200 gift certificate from Kintec Footwear.

To enter, post a photo of your toque, plus any two of the following items to the CNOY Facebook group by noon on Sunday:

1) an object with wheels

2) something blue

3) a fire hydrant

4) a leaf

5) a stop sign

6) a rock

Virtual closing ceremonies will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, from 6-6:30 p.m. and will feature another game of Kahoot, more prizes and draws. All registered walkers who raise $500 or more will be entered into a draw to win two tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks game.

