Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser supports Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20, 2021. This year, CNOY will take place Feb. 26. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

The Coldest Night of the Year charity event returns Feb. 26.

Hosted locally by the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (CCK), the annual fundraiser is a family-friendly event that helps support the less fortunate, while at the same time raises awareness about homelessness in the Cloverdale community.

A post on CCK’s Facebook page recognized everyone who’s signed up so far and donated.

“You are amazing as you help us serve people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Thank-you to the 50 people who have started teams for the event.”

The nationwide event sees thousands of people take part in more than 100 communities across Canada.

The Community Kitchen wants all walkers to “personally check-in to participate in the in-person event on Saturday, February 26, 2022.”

Check-in will take place from 1 – 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at CCK. Walkers will then proceed along routes through Cloverdale.

So far, Coldest Night has raised more than $125,000 of its $200,000 goal. Average donations for this year’s walk are also up compared to last year at the same time.

“By walking together in the chill of the night (whether physically or in spirit), participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen in providing much-needed support to members of our community,” a representative from CCK told the Reporter last year.

The in-person Cloverdale walk begins and ends at the Community Kitchen. Walkers will be able to register, turn in results of their fundraising efforts, and return at the end of the evening to celebrate their achievements.

Participants will walk a two kilometre or five kilometre route. There will also be rest stops rest stops along the way where participants can warm up with some warm drinks.

The Kitchen is also supporting virtual participants who may want to walk in their own neighbourhoods or elsewhere. Anyone who raises more than $150 ($75 for youths) will get a special CNOY toque prior to the event.

This is Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s ninth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year.

CCK is also still hoping to attract more sponsors. Sponsors who’ve already signed on include: Katronis Real Estate Team, Peak Construction Group. , MacMillan Tucker Law Office, ESC Automation, Heritage Steel Sales Ltd., Cloverdale BIA, Midvalley Rebar Ltd., Tree of Life, Envision Financial Cloverdale, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Sugar’d Cloverdale, Atkinson Landscaping, Orion Construction, and RR Plett Trucking.

Last year oranziers welcomed 500 walkers and 60 teams, including staff and friends of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Anyone who wants to sign up to support Coldest Night can register by visiting cnoy.org/register.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen has been serving Cloverdale for more than 10 years. They are located at 5337 180th Street. For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.



