‘Coffee with Cops’ visits Cloverdale

Tamara Jansen chats with a police officer at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey councillor Brenda Locke chats with members of the public at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Citizens chat with police officers at the RCMP's informal "Coffee with Cops" chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Citizens chat with police officers at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Citizens chat with police officers at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Citizens chat with police officers at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Citizens chat with police officers at the RCMP’s informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale Oct. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The informal event “Coffee with Cops” returned to Cloverdale Oct. 16.

Staff Sergeant Wendy Mehat told the Cloverdale Reporter the informal events have been very popular with residents.

“We always had a good response for the public,” she said. “People like to ask questions, or tell their stories—we even have one guy here asking about how he can join the RCMP.”

This year’s Coffee with Cops was held at the Rustic Rooster on 176 St. in Cloverdale and both Conservative hopeful Tamara Jansen and Surrey councillor Brenda Locke showed up to chat with locals.

Mehat said the informal chat sessions are held in each of Surrey’s five districts as designated by the RCMP: Central City/Whalley, Guildford/Fleetwood, Newton, Cloverdale/Port Kells, and South Surrey.

SEE ALSO: Informal ‘Coffee with Cops’ events return across Surrey in October

Mehat runs the Community Response Units (CRU) and the officers attending the Rustic Rooster were from the Cloverdale CRU.

There were two “Keep the RCMP” protestors outside the Rustic Rooster.

Jansen commented that keeping the RCMP in Surrey would be a decision for local communities to make. She said if she’s elected she’d work with the City to “ensure our police forces have the resources they need to do the job.”

Locke said she thinks the “Keep the RCMP” group is well supported in Surrey and that a recent poll indicates many residents are at odds with the mayor over a change in the police force. “That survey shows a real discrepancy between what the City said the public supported and what the public actually supports.”

Locke also commented that she was surprised by the surge in numbers for advance polling in the federal election. She added the idea of advance polling is something that could be helpful at the municipal level the next time there is a local election.

Only two Coffee with Cops dates remain:

City Centre/Whalley

Oct. 17 – 10 to 11 a.m.

Prado Café (13495 Central Ave., Surrey)

Newton

Oct. 18 – 10 to 11 a.m.

Espresso Café (1112 – 7330 137th St., Surrey)





