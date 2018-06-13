Coffee and with a Cop planned for Ocean Park

A pair of crime-prevention events are planned for this week in Ocean Park.

Presented by Surrey RCMP and the Ocean Park Community Association, the first Coffee with a Cop is set for 10 a.m. June 15, when Sgt. Gary Goller will be at the Ocean Park Hall (1577 128 St.) to meet with residents and answer police-related questions.

The following morning, also at 10 a.m., residents can learn about current crime trends and ways to protect their property, year-to-date crime statistics specific to the Ocean Park area, the importance of Block Watch and the need to observe and report all suspicious activity, and a possible homeowners’ insurance discount for those who participate.

Both events – planned, according to organizers, due to an increase in crime activity each spring and summer in the Ocean Park area – are free.

To register, email oceanparkvillage.com

– Tracy Holmes