Coast Capital Savings’ annual charity golf tournament raised a record $300,000 for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation in support of mental health research for youth. From left, Wayne Berg, Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, Barbara Grantham, Bruce Schouten, Dr. Raymond Lam, Jeff Wong, Candice Tsang, John Andru, Diane Lac and Lawrie Ferguson. (Photo submitted)

Charity

Coast Capital golf tourney raises record-breaking $300K for mental health research

Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club hosted this year’s sold-out charity tournament

In its 17th year, the Coast Capital Savings Charity Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $300,000 for mental health research.

This year’s sold-out tournament was held at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. The tournament raised money for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation with a focus on supporting mental health research tailored to youth.

Bruce Schouten, interim CEO at Coast Capital Savings, says the company’s support for this cause is “well-placed.”

“When you look at the numbers – 10 to 20 per cent of Canadian youth affected by mental illness and 3.2 million Canadian teenagers are at risk of depression – you realize that by supporting mental health research, the effect of our dollars multiplies,” Schouten was quoted as saying in a press release sent Friday.

“One breakthrough can change many lives.”

Coast Capital says the total amount raised by the annual golf tourney is now more than $2.8 million.

Jeff Wong, Coast Capital’s chief business transformation officer and executive chair of the 2018 tournament, says the community came up big this year.

Wong especially applauded the events sponsors, particularly the support of the event’s platinum sponsors: Deloitte, Desjardins, Landcor Data Corporation, PwC, SEI Industries Ltd, Temenos, Valeyo and Worldsource Wealth Management.

“The fundraising success of this tournament comes down to commitment,” said Wong.

“The companies who sponsor it and the golfers who participate join us in a shared commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues, advancing vital research, and helping young people and their families touched by mental illness.”


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your family history is more fascinating than you might think, says Cloverdale librarian

Just Posted

Fraser Health extends clinic hours for those needing measles vaccine

A B.C. resident who attended a Vancouver music festival, Skookum, broke out with symptoms Thursday

Winners of 2018 Surrey International Trade Awards revealed

Indus Travels won the Large Business Category, and Kitply Industries for Small Business

Story surrounding new playground at Surrey hospital a real ‘tear-jerker’

Dad began planning after his son had surgery in Surrey and he saw too many sad faces

Surrey-raised writer’s story of abuse earns CBC Nonfiction Prize nomination

Lily Chang could win $6,000 and residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Police ask Alberta residents to keep eye out for South Surrey murder suspect

Investigators believe Brandon Teixeira is still in Lower Mainland

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Vancouver Island foster families nurse 20 puppies for Victoria Humane Society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Most Read