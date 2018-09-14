Coast Capital golf tourney raises record-breaking $300K for mental health research

Coast Capital Savings’ annual charity golf tournament raised a record $300,000 for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation in support of mental health research for youth. From left, Wayne Berg, Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, Barbara Grantham, Bruce Schouten, Dr. Raymond Lam, Jeff Wong, Candice Tsang, John Andru, Diane Lac and Lawrie Ferguson. (Photo submitted)

In its 17th year, the Coast Capital Savings Charity Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $300,000 for mental health research.

This year’s sold-out tournament was held at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. The tournament raised money for the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation with a focus on supporting mental health research tailored to youth.

Bruce Schouten, interim CEO at Coast Capital Savings, says the company’s support for this cause is “well-placed.”

“When you look at the numbers – 10 to 20 per cent of Canadian youth affected by mental illness and 3.2 million Canadian teenagers are at risk of depression – you realize that by supporting mental health research, the effect of our dollars multiplies,” Schouten was quoted as saying in a press release sent Friday.

“One breakthrough can change many lives.”

Coast Capital says the total amount raised by the annual golf tourney is now more than $2.8 million.

Jeff Wong, Coast Capital’s chief business transformation officer and executive chair of the 2018 tournament, says the community came up big this year.

Wong especially applauded the events sponsors, particularly the support of the event’s platinum sponsors: Deloitte, Desjardins, Landcor Data Corporation, PwC, SEI Industries Ltd, Temenos, Valeyo and Worldsource Wealth Management.

“The fundraising success of this tournament comes down to commitment,” said Wong.

“The companies who sponsor it and the golfers who participate join us in a shared commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues, advancing vital research, and helping young people and their families touched by mental illness.”



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter