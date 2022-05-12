Clovie Award nominations open

Bill Haggerty’s 2021 Clovie Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year is seen at his store Elevated Music. Nominations for the 2022 Clovie Awards are now underway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Nominations are now open for Cloverdale’s famous business awards.

The seventh annual Clovie Awards will be handed out this November and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is now seeking nominations in several categories.

“Last year, we received more than 100 nominations from members of our business community and our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high calibre of the submissions,” said Scott Wheatley, the chamber’s executive director. “In these tough times, we need to honour the leaders in our business community now more than ever.”

Wheatley said he’s looking forward to normal year for the Clovies, the first one in two years.

“Until 2020, this gala event brought together more than 200 business and community leaders to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our nominee finalists and unveil the winners,” explained Wheatley. “The gala also featured a live and silent auction, on-site entertainment and a gourmet dinner. This year, with health restrictions lifted we are thrilled to be able to host a gala of this calibre again.”

The annual awards recognize business people and citizens of the community.

Nominators can visit theclovies.com to fill out an online form for the people and businesses they think deserve to be recognized.

This year’s categories are:

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year: Honours a non-profit organization, which may include a charity, community association or society, that is making significant strides within its sphere of influence and adding value to the community.

New Business of the Year: Honours a “start-up” with a minimum of six (6) months to a maximum of twenty-four (24) months since incorporation and is achieving outstanding results in a short period of time.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Recognizes a young “rising star”, 39 years of age or younger with entrepreneurial instincts, who is making a difference within his/her organization and the community.

Citizenship Excellence Award: Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year: Recognizes an individual with proven business acumen, who promotes the community at every opportunity and is an inspirational leader within his/her organization.

Excellence in Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity: Honours an organization that has made commitments to address societal disparity and injustice, and established or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for their current and future workforce.

Philanthropic Business Excellence: Honours a for profit organization that donates time, money, experience, skills or talent to help improve our community.

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ employees): Honours a larger business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

Business Excellence Medium Business (10 – 19 employees): Honours a medium business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

Business Excellence Small Business (1-9 employees) in the following subcategories:

Retail: Honours a small business that sells goods and merchandise directly to consumers whether through a bricks and mortar storefront or online.

Hospitality: Honours a small business within the service industry including lodging, food and drink service, theme parks, transportation, hotels, restaurants and bars.

Professional Services: Honours a business in the service sector requiring special training and may require holding professional degrees and licences.

Trades and Crafts: Honours a small business that offers products or services that require special skills, training, knowledge, and ability.

Health and Wellness: Honours a small business that promotes physical and mental wellbeing such as healthy eating, personal care and beauty, nutrition and weight-loss, meditation, spa retreats, workplace wellness and wellness tourism.

“The winners will be unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala on November 16,” Wheatley added.

The location for the awards gala is yet to be determined.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are on sale now and early bird pricing is in effect until October. The deadline for nominations is June 15.

Visit the theclovies.com for more info.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsBusinessCloverdale