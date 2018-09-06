Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run set for September 16

Running to the finish line at the 2017 Cloverdale Terry Fox Run. (Sam Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run will be hosted at the Cloverdale Legion on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Organizer Elaine Gooliaeff said that it’s shaping up to be another great family friendly event this year, with kids activities, food, a “huge silent auction,” and a special guest speaker.

Terry Fox’s nephew, Terrance Fox, will be addressing the runners before it kicks off at 10 a.m. He said he will be “thanking people for taking part and keeping Terry’s dream alive” at the Cloverdale run.

“Terry did his run and passed away before I was even born,” he told the Reporter. “It’s something that has been passed along to me and my siblings and my cousins, passed on to this generation.

“We carry along his dream, and the dream that my grandma — Terry’s mum — took up after he passed away,” he said.

All of the participants at the upcoming Cloverdale Terry Fox run will be running for their own reasons, many of them personal, he said.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer. Although mortality rates for all cancers combined continues to decline across the country, it still remains the leading cause of death in Canada.

At the onset of the Marathon of Hope in 1980, Terry Fox’s goal was to raise $1 for every Canadian, for a total of $22 million. As of 2016, the Terry Fox Foundation had raised more than $715 million in his name.

Every year, hundreds of community-based run fundraisers held across the country and around the world raise millions of dollars — but it starts small, with neighbours headed down to the local run to give what they can.

Last year’s silent auction at the Cloverdale run raised more than $8,000 on its own.

It will return this year, with more than 170 items to bid on. “That’s where we make most of our money,” Gooliaeff explained.

“People don’t pledge as much these days. But the silent auction — people are doing their Christmas shopping,” she said, laughing.

“There’s a 1k, a 5k and a 10k [route], so lots of people will do the 1k, walk around and come back, have a coffee, bid. It’s a fun morning,” she said.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the run will kick off at 10 a.m.

There will be coffee and snacks before the run, and hot dogs available afterwards. There will also be face painting, kids activities, and a dog agility demonstration.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57th Avenue. For more information on the run, or to register or donate, visit terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/cloverdale.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter