Students and volunteers sort gifts in December, 2018, during the first-ever toy drive at Salish Secondary. The school’s second annual toy drive takes place Dec. 12 this year. (Photo: Grace Kennedy)

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary School to host second annual toy drive

Toy Drive to support Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

Salish Secondary School is hosting another toy drive.

After collecting more than 200 toys last year, the students have decided to do it again.

This year’s second annual Cloverdale Christmas Toy Drive will run Dec. 12 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the school.

Along with all of the toys, last year’s inaugural drive raised more than $3,100 in donations for the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program.

“Student volunteers will be stationed in front of the school to collect toys, books, gift cards, and monetary donations,” according to a press release from student organizer Joon Hyeong Sohn.

“Gifts for preteens and teenagers are especially in need. All proceeds go towards the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program to directly benefit local youth, children and families,” it reads.

Sohn notes the Salish Secondary group Hold High the Torch (HHTT) will also be a part of the drive.

HHTT “will also be there to encourage the community to make, or drop-off, Christmas cards for our troops.”

The veterans appreciation group was formed in 2018 with the aim to “connect the individual stories and experiences of veterans to students, to honour the fallen and support the troops who serve our nation today,” Sohn said earlier this year in April. Sohn is a co-founder of HHTT.

According to Sohn, there will be hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies—courtesy of the United Way of the Lower Mainland—for anyone who stops by the school to donate.

Salish Secondary is located at 7278 184 Street.

For more information on donating to the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program, visit mycck.ca.


