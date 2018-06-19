Cloverdale’s June Market Days to be bigger than ever

More than 90 vendors will line 176 Street for event this Saturday

Mr. Bubbles and Anna Banana at the first Cloverdale Market Days of the 2018 season on Saturday, May 26. (Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association)

Cloverdale’s June Market Days will be bigger than ever before.

When the Cloverdale Reporter spoke with Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association President Helena Lloyd, she said that with more than 90 vendors registered, and with applications still coming in, the June 23 market promised to be the largest one yet.

“I’d say we’re about half and half with new people and people who have been with us before,” said Lloyd, adding that she was particularly excited about the four farms who will attend the June 23 market.

The Saturday markets are one of Cloverdale’s most popular events. The 2018 season still has four markets to go, on June 23, July 21, August 18 and September 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The markets, which are all about showing off what Cloverdale has to offer, include everything from live music to food trucks to vendors and kids activities.

Vendors fill the historic downtown along 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenue and two spaces are set aside for musical performances. Mary and Stuart, a guitar and vocalist duo who perform jazz, blues, soul, country and rock, will provide some easy listening music, as will Ranjit Singh, who blends Eastern rhythms with Western folk rock. Peninsula-based singer-songwriter Richard Tichelman, ukulele player Jadeen Rawings, and singer-songwriter Alexis Lynn will also perform.

June vendors will include Wheelhouse Seafoods, which will have its high-quality selection of seafood, Abbotsford’s Warmerdam Flowers will have bouquets for sale, and artisan Tetratrees will have a booth selling their wire art creations.

There will also be vendors selling produce, preserves, clothing, vintage items, handcrafted jewelry and more, and 176 Street businesses will be holding sidewalk sales.

Non-profit associations, such as the Burns Bog Conservation Society and the Vancouver Paranormal Association, will also be in attendance.

There will be plenty of fresh food offered. Food trucks Mel’s Mega Fries and Hunger Management, hot dog stand O Canadawg, and popcorn and chocolate vendors will be on site — not to mention the many Cloverdale restaurants within walking distance of the market.

The Cloverdale Legion will be putting on a special display at the market in June, as it will coincide with their annual open house, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. A vintage biplane will be on display, courtesy of the Canadian Museum of Flight, along 57 Avenue.

Market organizers said there will be plenty of parking along 176A Street and surrounding blocks, and that there will be signs posted directing drivers where they can find parking spots.

For more information on Cloverdale Market Days, including information for how to sign up as a vendor, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



