Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Members of the Heritage Rail Players stand beside the “Connaught” rail car at the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway in Cloverdale June 27. The FVHRS announced Aug. 15 the railway will remain closed for the rest of the season because of COVID-19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s historic rail line will remain closed for the rest of its summer season.

Despite continuously delaying a decision in the hopes of opening at some point, the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society’s (FVHRS) board of directors voted 12-0 Aug. 15 to close for the remainder of the summer.

“The unanimous vote reflected the reality of closures throughout Surrey’s heritage community,” said Michael Gibbs, communications director for the FVHRS and a member of the Surrey Heritage Advisory Committee. “With rising case counts and fears of even worse to come in the fall, COVID-19 is not a friend to any activity which relies on indoor spaces and the need for social distancing within them.”

Gibbs told the Cloverdale Reporter the FVHRS will spend the rest of the year fixing up the station and doing maintenance on their rail cars to prepare for next year.

“Maintenance and restoration work continues on the fleet of four historic trams,” Gibbs explained.

He said a special restoration on several mining carts for the Clayburn museum in Abbotsford is nearing completion, as well.

“In (Cloverdale) Station, almost 25 volunteers are putting the final touches on costumes and story lines for the debut of the Heritage Players,” he added.

“The promenade theatre group will be as ready as the rolling stock to take visitors back in time next year.”

Gibbs said the railway won’t likely open for Halloween, but the society may open up in December for a special Christmas train.



