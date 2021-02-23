Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $220K

Supporters raise more than double original donation goal

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen raised more than $220K during its Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event.

Donations in 2021 nearly doubled last year’s total ($125K) and more than doubled this year’s original goal of $100K.

“I am feeling overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of community engagement for CCK. “It never ceases to amaze me that when we put out the call, the community rallies behind us to support the marginalized in our community and to ultimately make this a better place for everyone.”

SEE ALSO: Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Four-hundred and thirty-three walkers participated on 68 teams this year. And while all groups participated virtually, the Feb. 20 event was still a walking, running, rolling, riding event.

“We weren’t sure what engagement would look like this year with the pandemic,” said van den Boogaard. “Although we had noticeably less walkers than last year, each participant was more actively engaged in fundraising which translated to almost double the amount of donors in 2021.”

She added this year, more than other years, saw an increased online and social media presence. She also noted the Cloverdale business community had an increased amount of support, roughly double the amount of support over last year.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

“Our programs have tripled in size since the pandemic. There are more people in need now than ever before,” explained van den Boogaard. “The community being able to raise such a significant amount of funds will allow us to continue to serve the most vulnerable in our community. The number of vulnerable persons accessing our programs is growing by the day. We see some families where neither parent has been able to work for almost a year now.”

One-hundred and forty-nine communities across Canada participated in this year’s event. Canada-wide donations came in at nearly $9.5 million.

SEE ALSO: Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Supporters in Cloverdale raised $222,658 as of publication time. David Groen and his team “The Hopeful Wanderers” raised the most money, coming in at $18,056. Michele Faiola raised the most by an individual, garnering $14,200 in donations.

This is beyond our wildest expectations!

Thank-you to everyone. Together we have raised $217,000 for the Cloverdale…

Posted by Cloverdale Community Kitchen on Saturday, 20 February 2021

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night raised the second-highest amount of money in Canada, with Ray of Hope Community Centre in Kitchener/​Waterloo raising the most ($226,803).

This is the Community Kitchen’s eighth year taking part in Coldest Night. CCK has been serving the Cloverdale area for 10 years and the funds raised will benefit those in need in Cloverdale, Langley, and Surrey.

“CNOY is about much more than meeting any goal that we set,” van den Boogaard told Cloverdale Reporter earlier this year. “The funds raised will go directly to meeting the practical needs of the vulnerable in our community and ensuring that we can continue to address food insecurity.

“The need during the current pandemic is much greater than the goal.”

For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.

Here are a few tweets from Cloverdale’s Coldest Night:


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey teen starts pen-pal program between seniors and children

Just Posted

Left to right: Beverley Rennicks, Courtney van den Boogaard, Alison Minto, Jenny Tate, and Matthew Campbell hand out Coldest Night of the Year toques Feb. 20. This year’s charity event raised more than $220K. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale’s Coldest Night event raises more than $220K

Supporters raise more than double original donation goal

A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

James Gunn directs new HBO Max series starring John Cena as Peacemaker

A possible cougar was spotted near South Meridian Elementary last August. Another cougar was reportedly spotted on Monday. (Megan Dolphin video screengrab)
VIDEO: Cougar sighting reported in White Rock

BC Conservation has not yet been able to confirm the report

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service hires third deputy chief constable, three superintendants

Todd Matsumoto will be in charge of the Investigative Services Bureau

typewriter
Virtual event again for Surrey International Writers’ Conference this fall

‘We simply could not see a path to non-essential travel and gathering by the hundreds’ in hotel

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Where the Dude Chilling Park sign used to live. (Cara McKenna/Twitter)
Famous Dude Chilling Park sign stolen again in East Vancouver

The Parks Board will replace the apparently popular sign for at least the third time

After chronicling her stay in Abbotsford Regional hospital battling COVID, Langley resident Carrie MacKay went home Sunday, Feb. 14 (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Langley woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle released from Abbotsford hospital

Carrie MacKay ‘beyond excited’ to be going home

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

An undated picture of the Hope Station House. There is currently a resident-driven coalition to ask for a stay of demolition while funding sources are sought to restore the Station House to its former glory. (Photo/Save The Hope Station House)
Hope Council unanimously moves to demolish historic landmark Station House

Heart-rending, reluctant unanimous vote passed late Monday evening

Most Read