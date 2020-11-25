Cloverdale Youth Park closed

Cloverdale Youth Park has been closed down.

Workers from Yellow Fence Rentals began installing fencing around both the basketball court and skate park at about 8 a.m. Nov. 25.

“There were reports of about 50-60 kids hanging out at the park every night,” a person from the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department told the Cloverdale Reporter on condition of anonymity. “They weren’t practicing social distancing, either. So (the city) decided to shut the park down.”

The person also did not want their job title mentioned because they said they feared their quote could be traced back to them.

The City of Surrey’s communication department was trying to arrange an interview with someone from the Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department when this story was published.

More to come.



