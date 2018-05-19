Grace Kennedy photo There’s plenty to sample at the annual Chili Cook-Off at Clover Square Village.

Cloverdale warms up for rodeo weekend with annual Chili Cook-Off

A dozen different types of chilies competed to take home this year’s bragging rights

Cloverdale’s 21st- annual Chili Cook-Off took place on Friday evening.

A few hundred people came out to taste about a dozen types of chili at Clover Square Village (17700 56 Ave), and warmed up in time to head over to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds for the opening night of the rodeo.

The chili was free to try, as was face painting, bouncy castles and prize draws for free tickets to the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair.

The taste-testers voted for their favourites, and the winning chilies will earn year-long bragging rights.

The Cloverdale Reporter will post the results of the Cook-Off when the votes are in.


