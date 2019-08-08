Greenaway Outdoor Pool in Cloverdale. (City of Surrey)

Cloverdale Tritons swim for charity this afternoon

Community invited to come out and support swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

The Cloverdale Tritons Swim Club will be hosting a swim-a-thon this afternoon (Aug. 8) in support of BC Children’s Hospital.

The community is invited to come out and support the swimmers on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 8), from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenaway Outdoor Pool, located at 17901 60 Ave.

Each swimmer will be given an hour to swim as many meters as possible.

Participants will collect donations in lump sums, or pledges for every 25 metres that they swim. For instance, donors could pledge $5 for every 25 metres.

Donations can be made online here, and any donation that is $20 or more will receive a tax receipt via email. Pledge forms will also be available at the pool this afternoon.

The local swim club’s goal is to raise $5,000 by Thursday, Aug. 15. As of this morning, they have raised $890.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

Just Posted

Cloverdale Tritons swim for charity this afternoon

Community invited to come out and support swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

‘A triage point’: Surrey’s new SAFE centre aims to divert kids away from gang life

The Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment Centre has been quietly operating since January

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

Second-annual fundraiser will support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and other local charities

British sports cars to be on display at South Surrey show

Jaguar MG Car Club to celebrate 50 years at Hazelmere RV Park event

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 8

Events and community listings for North Delta

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Elderly B.C. driver has ‘too many’ distracted driving tickets

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

Most Read