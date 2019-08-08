Cloverdale Tritons swim for charity this afternoon

Community invited to come out and support swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

The Cloverdale Tritons Swim Club will be hosting a swim-a-thon this afternoon (Aug. 8) in support of BC Children’s Hospital.

The community is invited to come out and support the swimmers on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 8), from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenaway Outdoor Pool, located at 17901 60 Ave.

Each swimmer will be given an hour to swim as many meters as possible.

Participants will collect donations in lump sums, or pledges for every 25 metres that they swim. For instance, donors could pledge $5 for every 25 metres.

Donations can be made online here, and any donation that is $20 or more will receive a tax receipt via email. Pledge forms will also be available at the pool this afternoon.

The local swim club’s goal is to raise $5,000 by Thursday, Aug. 15. As of this morning, they have raised $890.



