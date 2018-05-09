Cloverdale to warm up for rodeo with annual Chili Cook-Off

Free chili and children’s activities at Friday, May 18 cook-off in Clover Square Village

Grace Kennedy photo Charcoal and Woodz restuarant won first place for their ground beef and tenderloin chilli at the 20th annual Cloverdale Chilli Cook-off.

Cloverdale’s annual Chili Cook-Off is coming to town next Friday evening.

Billed as the ultimate “warm up” event for the May long weekend’s Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, this cook-off features great grub cooked up by local businesses and community organizations.

Chili tasters will vote for their favourite — it is a competition after all — and the winning chilies will earn cooks year-long bragging rights. Last year’s winners were Charcoal & Woodz in the professional category, and Balance Real Estate and Homelife Benchmark Realty’s “Chili Chili Bang Bang” in the amateur category.

The chili is free, and so is the music, face painting and bouncy castles. There will also be prize draws giving away tickets to the rodeo.

It will all take place May 18 at Clover Square Village (17700 Highway 10), from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — giving chili enthusiasts plenty of time to sample before heading over to Friday night’s opening rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the cook-off, visit cloverdalebia.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter