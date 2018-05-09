Grace Kennedy photo Charcoal and Woodz restuarant won first place for their ground beef and tenderloin chilli at the 20th annual Cloverdale Chilli Cook-off.

Cloverdale to warm up for rodeo with annual Chili Cook-Off

Free chili and children’s activities at Friday, May 18 cook-off in Clover Square Village

Cloverdale’s annual Chili Cook-Off is coming to town next Friday evening.

Billed as the ultimate “warm up” event for the May long weekend’s Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, this cook-off features great grub cooked up by local businesses and community organizations.

Chili tasters will vote for their favourite — it is a competition after all — and the winning chilies will earn cooks year-long bragging rights. Last year’s winners were Charcoal & Woodz in the professional category, and Balance Real Estate and Homelife Benchmark Realty’s “Chili Chili Bang Bang” in the amateur category.

The chili is free, and so is the music, face painting and bouncy castles. There will also be prize draws giving away tickets to the rodeo.

It will all take place May 18 at Clover Square Village (17700 Highway 10), from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — giving chili enthusiasts plenty of time to sample before heading over to Friday night’s opening rodeo performance at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the cook-off, visit cloverdalebia.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Grace Kennedy photo There’s plenty to sample at the annual Chili Cook-Off at Clover Square Village.

Previous story
Surrey students take AIM at sports competitions
Next story
GARDEN: Let lovely lilacs be your garden guide to planting annuals

Just Posted

VIDEO: Guilty verdict for animal-cruelty charges

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Fraser Health gets $1.38M grant for brain research

Grant to help better understand and track effects of aging on the brain

National college basketball championships coming to Lower Mainland

Langley Events Centre will host CCAA men’s tournament in March 2019

Surrey school to get $105K for new playground

It’s part of the NDP government’s Playground Equipment Program

Cloverdale to warm up for rodeo with annual Chili Cook-Off

Free chili and children’s activities at Friday, May 18 cook-off in Clover Square Village

VIDEO: ‘Bling’ in the Bowl: Rodeo’s dedicated grand entry team doesn’t horse around

Bit-A-Bling squad of women adds pomp and ceremony at Stetson Bowl on Victoria Day long weekend

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

GARDEN: Let lovely lilacs be your garden guide to planting annuals

Lilacs aren’t just a beautiful flower: they can also tell you when it’s time to plant your annuals

VIDEO: ‘Bling’ in the Bowl: Rodeo’s dedicated grand entry team doesn’t horse around

Bit-A-Bling squad of women adds pomp and ceremony at Stetson Bowl on Victoria Day long weekend

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

Police warn about ‘virtual kidnapping’ scheme targeting foreign students

Students are told to make fake videos that are sent to their families to extort money

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Most Read