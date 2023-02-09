Cloverdale to host three events as part of B.C. Heritage Week

Events to be held at Museum of Surrey and Cloverdale Library

A close up of the poster for B.C. Heritage Week. Many events are planned for Heritage Week (Feb. 20-26) throughout the province, with three happening locally in Cloverdale. (Image via Heritage B.C.)

B.C. Heritage Week is around the corner and a few of the many activities provincewide are happening locally.

A press release form Heritage B.C. notes more than 40 events are taking place in B.C. with three being held in Cloverdale between Feb. 20 – 26.

According to the release, Heritage Week is an annual event designed to celebrate B.C.’s heritage. This year’s theme, “Always in All Ways,” was chosen to encourage people “to explore their local community’s heritage in all the ways that excite them.” Heritage B.C. suggests people take local walking tours, or sign up for local workshops, or do anything that helps them connect locally with the province’s history.

“During Heritage Week we encourage people to have fun, and partake in the many programs and events that are being offered by communities across B.C.,” said Kirstin Clausen, executive director of Heritage B.C. “These programs showcase stories, activities, and engagement and give us an opportunity to learn how we are connected with each other.”

Clausen added that by focusing on history, Heritage Week shows us how heritage is always with us and how it strengthens our capacity to bring about greater reconciliation in our local communities.

She said heritage groups are encouraged to hold events that highlight B.C. history. All provincial events have added to the Heritage Week 2023 events calendar, which can be found by visiting heritagebc.ca, clicking on events and activities, and then navigating to “Heritage Week.”

“There are currently 45 events across 34 organizations and counting, in communities from Qualicum to Terrace to Fernie,” Clausen said. “As part of Heritage Week awareness, Heritage B.C. also distributes 2,000 posters to museums, libraries, and organizations.”

Britney Dack, also with Heritage B.C., said there are many reasons to celebrate Heritage Week.

“It is an opportunity to recognize the enrichment brought by our Province’s diversity, as well as acknowledge that indigenous culture has always existed and is woven into our memory of culture, place, and practice,” she said. “Heritage Week allows for the coming together of people from all walks of life, and from every community, to showcase both the tangible and intangible cultural heritage they value.”

Three events are taking place locally.

Family Day at the Museum of Surrey will be held Feb. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. (17710 56a Avenue), email athenas.angulo@surrey.ca for more info.

On Feb. 24, the Cloverdale Library (5642 176A Street) will host an event called “Fun Family History Friday” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., email familyhistory@surrey.ca for more info.

And on Feb. 25, the Cloverdale Library will also host a “Genealogy Orientation” session from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., email familyhistory@surrey.ca for more info.

There are also four virtual events happening during Heritage Week.

“Coast Salish Wool Weaving” will be showcased in a virtual workshop Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Museum of North Vancouver, email info@monova.ca for more details.

B.C. Heritage Fairs will also be hosting a virtual workshop on Feb. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m., email Heritage Week alumni@bcheritagefairs.ca for more info.

“Syilx Wellness Practices,” put on by the Kelowna Museums Society, will take place Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., email education@kelownamuseums.ca for more info.

And a virtual event called “The Greenest Building is the One That Already Exists” will be held Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The online forum will be hosted by the SFU Liberal Arts & 55+ Program. Email slrhodes@sfu.ca for more information.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaHeritage