Cloverdale store owner giving away free face shields

Tricia Ellingsen stands in her store, Tricia’s Gems, in Cloverdale. Ellingsen wants to give away more than 200 face shields (pictured) to a needy organization. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Tricia Ellingsen holds a face shield outside her store, Tricia’s Gems, in Cloverdale. Ellingsen wants to give away more than 200 face shields to a needy organization. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Tricia Ellingsen wants to give away more than 200 face shields.

Ellingsen, the owner of Tricia’s Gems in Cloverdale, has already given away more than 280, but she still has 237 left.

“I’m looking for someone who needs them, someone who’s going to use them.”

Ellingsen recently received a shipment of more than 500, but the plastic protectors all had a small mark, about a half inch long, near the top of the screen—but not in the line of sight.

Ellingsen called the supplier up and told them she couldn’t sell the mask because of the mark.

“They told me to dispose of them,” said Ellingsen. “So I thought, ‘why can’t I donate them to someone who needs them?’”

As she didn’t want to destroy them, she ran her charitable plan past the company and the company agreed.

She donated the first couple hundred to a local charity and now she wants to give the rest to another organization in need.

She said the shields are valued at about $3,000.

Ellingsen has been selling PPE since the beginning of the pandemic, both masks and shields and hand sanitizer.

“I’d like to give them someone who may not be able to afford them, but can definitely use them.”

Anyone interested in taking the shields can contact Tricia via email, tricia@triciasgems.com, or by telephone, 604-560-6286.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Coronavirus

Most Read