Cloverdale sisters lop locks for kids with cancer

Eliza, 5, and Amelia, 3, unite group to donate 70 inches of hair for Wigs for Kids BC

The Vanderark sisters got a trim from their aunt, Peggy Lastname, who works as a hairdresser at Ty Hair Studio in Newton. (Shana Vanderark)

Two Cloverdale kids united a group of family, friends and schoolmates to cut their hair for a cause — donating a total of 70 inches of hair between them.

Amelia, 3, and Eliza, 5, donated their hair to Wigs for Kids BC. Shana Vanderark

The Vanderark sisters wanted to help give back to kids who have cancer after watching a YouTube video of other children donating their hair. Eliza, 5, and Amelia, 3, reached out to their loved ones and their friends at school to see if they would like to join in as well.

To make their donation, they teamed up with Wigs for Kids BC, a non-profit that works with BC Children’s Hospital to provide free wigs to children and teenagers in B.C. who lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other serious illness.

Every strand of hair helps.

According to Wigs for Kids BC, the custom-fitted, human-hair wigs they provide youth cost between $1,000 and $3,000 to make, and require “10 to 12 ponytails” of hair to make one wig.

Eliza and Amelia have also raised $400 through their online BC Children’s Hospital Superhero fundraising page.

The association uses donations to fund essential drugs and feeding supplies that aren’t covered by insurance or the government.

The Vanderark sisters’ aunt Peggy Li, who works as a hair stylist at Ty Hair Studio in Newton, donated her time to cut and style the hair of all the participants.

“We are all a community, and this is a fantastic cause,” Li said.

For more information on the cause, visit wigsforkidsbc.com.



